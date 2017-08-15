Good Samaritans Rescue Children From Swollen Creek In SE OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters said four children were rescued Tuesday from a flooded drainage ditch near SE 44 and Leonhardt after storm pushed through Oklahoma City.

Good Samaritans worked at two separate locations to pull the children from the water.

"It was just my instincts when seeing a kid in danger," Eddie Barnhill said after scaling a fence near his home to pull a boy to safety.

"He kept trying to kick around and move and i was like just stay still ... I can hold you as long as you stay still," Barnhill explained.

While he was trying to reason with the frightened child, Barnhill said another boy came rushing toward him but he was unable to catch him.

"I was hoping he was OK, but all I could do was hold onto the one," he explained.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying overhead as more bystanders jumped into action to help pull a second child out of the water.

Oklahoma City firefighters say when they arrived to the scene four children had already been pulled from the drainage canal.

"All four of them pretty shaken up but they get to go home tonight," said Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Shane Williams. "I can't stress enough to talk to your children and tell them how dangerous the creeks can be."

Firefighter shared a similar message with a 31-year-old father and his 12-year-old son who were also rescued Tuesday after getting caught in flood waters near SE 62nd and Stiles.

"We are very fortunate to have a positive ending to this story because we could be burying six people," Williams said