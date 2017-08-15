Your 2 Cents: Who Is To Blame For The Violence In Charlottesville?

Both sides who went this weekend to Charlottesville, Virginia, came ready to fight, and the police weren't ready to handle it.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Hoyt first says the White Nationalists followed the rules, "they had permits to be there. The paid groups bused in attacked them."

Steve says, "Let's stop issuing permits to any group that has a history of violence, we know what the outcome will be."

Kent writes, "what has started all of this is the removal of Civil War participants statues and now we are wanting to spend taxpayer money in changing a name of a school in Tulsa. All of the statues need to left in place so we can have a constant reminder of the past"

From Mimi, "We have to protect free speech and the right to assemble in this country. But we can't allow those who assemble to become a volatile mob. First of all: lighted torches shouldn't be allowed."

Anngela asks, "How about the liberal Antifa? If you're gonna ignore that, they are just as much part of the problem as the KKK, then you KELLY OGLE are part of the problem as well."

From David, "Totally agree with you on this. Charlottesville's leaders drop the ball on this"

Finally, Tana wasn't a fan of My 2 Cents, "Kelly Ogle, You are so wrong. Another leftist puppet news anchor. One sided news is the same thing as FAKE NEWS! Your opinion means nothing now."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.