OKC Animal Welfare Sees Increase In Stray Goats

Recent storms have brought much-need moisture to the area, but it’s also put some livestock on edge.

Oklahoma City police posted a photo Tuesday of a goat on Facebook.

The goat turned up in a Crest Foods parking lot earlier in the day.

OKC Animal Welfare Supervisor Lyne Huffman said more than a few stray goats have turned up recently.

“You don’t think that the little ones being able to get out, but they can get out of a pretty small area, especially goats when they can jump as high as they can,” Huffman said.

The owner of the goat that police had posted on Facebook came forward and claimed that friendly goat Tuesday afternoon.