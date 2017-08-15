OKC Animal Welfare Sees Increase In Stray Goats - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Animal Welfare Sees Increase In Stray Goats

Posted: Updated:
Recent storms have brought much-need moisture to the area, but it’s also put some livestock on edge. Recent storms have brought much-need moisture to the area, but it’s also put some livestock on edge.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Recent storms have brought much-need moisture to the area, but it’s also put some livestock on edge.  

Oklahoma City police posted a photo Tuesday of a goat on Facebook.  

The goat turned up in a Crest Foods parking lot earlier in the day.  

OKC Animal Welfare Supervisor Lyne Huffman said more than a few stray goats have turned up recently.  

“You don’t think that the little ones being able to get out, but they can get out of a pretty small area, especially goats when they can jump as high as they can,” Huffman said.  

The owner of the goat that police had posted on Facebook came forward and claimed that friendly goat Tuesday afternoon.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.