Police Asking For Footage Of Double Stabbing At NW OKC Bar

Investigators are trying to track down the person accused of pulling a knife in a metro bar brawl and stabbing two people.

The incident started Friday night when police said several people sitting at a table inside Twin Peaks on Memorial and May got upset with the manager.

Investigators told News 9 they had a disagreement over the tab and it turned physical.

“It was quite a fight, apparently,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

According to police, multiple people in the bar started assaulting the manager.

The report stated one attacker used a chair and the manager used a bat.

“He did retrieve a bat to defend himself,” said Knight.

According to police, it poured out into the parking lot and even more people got involved. Police said one suspect stabbed the customers who originally had the disagreement with the manager.

“It really became a melee … just a very large fracas where two people ended up getting stabbed,” Knight said.

Cellphone video shot after it ended was posted to YouTube. It showed first responders at the scene.

But investigators think several people shot video with their cellphones of the actual fight as it unfolded.

They're hoping those witnesses will show investigators their footage.

“You can even remain anonymous when you contact us. We just want to see the video,” said Knight.

Anyone with information could also earn a cash reward. Call Crime Stoppers (405) 235-7300.