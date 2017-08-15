Dean Catches Up With Jason White At OK Sports HOF - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dean Catches Up With Jason White At OK Sports HOF

Posted: Updated:

Before his Monday night induction into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, I went 1-on-1 with Jason White. 

The former OU Heisman winner and All-American quarterback lives in Tuttle, OK, where he was raised. The father of two, White follows his Sooners closely. We discussed those days and a number of topics. 

Enjoy!

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.