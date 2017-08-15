OK Sports Hall Of Fame Moving To Bricktown

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame hopes to increase its exposure by moving to Bricktown.

Starting at the end of January 2018, the old Coaches restaurant at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will be the new home of the museum.

The 10,000 sq. foot space overlooks the field.

The Dodgers had been courting restaurants for the space, but feel the Hall of Fame is a perfect match.

”For someone coming to a Dodger game, it’s going to add to their experience,” says GM of the OKC Dodgers Michael Burns.

“I think we are going to reach a much broader audience, a lot more people to tell these stories,” says Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Director Justin Lenhart.

Lenhart says he’ll look into getting more traveling and temporary exhibits at the new location which is about a third the size of the museum’s current location on Lincoln Blvd.