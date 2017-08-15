3 Children Rescued From SE OKC Floodwaters - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

3 Children Rescued From SE OKC Floodwaters

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Three children were rescued from a flooded drainage ditch after a heavy rain storm pushed through Oklahoma City.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying overhead as a group of Good Samaritans pulled two of the three children from raging flood waters in a drainage ditch in the area of SE 44th Street and S. Bryant Avenue.

OKC Fire Department was on scene, searching for a possible fourth child due to mixed reports. Authorities later confirmed only three children were in the water. One of the children was treated by EMSA, but none were seriously injured.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
