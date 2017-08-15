3 Children Rescued From SE OKC Floodwaters

Three children were rescued from a flooded drainage ditch after a heavy rain storm pushed through Oklahoma City.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was flying overhead as a group of Good Samaritans pulled two of the three children from raging flood waters in a drainage ditch in the area of SE 44th Street and S. Bryant Avenue.

OKC Fire Department was on scene, searching for a possible fourth child due to mixed reports. Authorities later confirmed only three children were in the water. One of the children was treated by EMSA, but none were seriously injured.

