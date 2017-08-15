Bond Appearance Set For Garfield County Sheriff, Jail Employees

The Garfield County Sheriff was in court Tuesday. Sheriff Jerry Niles and five jail employees were indicted in connection with the death of an inmate.

The court appearance was brief and a new bond appearance date is set for Sept 22. The judge also approved the district attorney giving the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s reports to the attorneys. It is estimated those reports will be given by next week.

Three weeks ago, the grand jury indictment came down. All six people were charged with second degree manslaughter after Anthony Huff died while in custody. Documents say he was allegedly restrained for 48 hours without adequate food or water.

After court, District Attorney Chris Boring did not want to comment.

A lawyer for the estate of Anthony Huff referred to their original statement from Attorney Eddie Wyant.

"Mr. Huff's family appreciates the time and attention that District Attorney Chris Boring and the multi-county grand jury have devoted to fully understand the horrific circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one, and the willingness to hold those who are responsible accountable for their actions."

Niles now has three attorneys, Gary James, Eric Bayat and Miguel Garcia. James said they are still learning about this case as information is being released.

"So as we sat here today, we don't have a lot of documents. We're learning as we go," said James

Niles tells News 9 he is ready to go back to work, but he knows the county is in good hands with the undersheriff while the case is pending.

All six defendants will be back in court in September.