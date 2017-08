A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a Chickasha man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Rico Doss, 20, was arrested Tuesday on complaints of robbery and murder in the second degree.

Doss is accused of taking part in the shooting death of Dan Beal. Beal, 45, was killed inside his home at 420 E Ada Sipuel.

Steve Lail Jr. was arrested a few days after the homicide in his home near Blanchard.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.