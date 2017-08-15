Rain, Storms Headed For Much Of Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Rain, Storms Headed For Much Of Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Storms will continue to move NE toward Tulsa Tuesday evening while another wave of storms develops in the panhandle.

We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will increase in western Oklahoma overnight and move east Wednesday morning.

A cold front will move into central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon with showers and storms firing up out ahead of it in central Oklahoma. They will move northeast through Wednesday evening.

There is a low threat that some of these storms become severe with damaging wind and small hail.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised! 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
