Rain, Storms Headed For Much Of Oklahoma

Storms will continue to move NE toward Tulsa Tuesday evening while another wave of storms develops in the panhandle.

We'll be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the low 70s.

Showers and storms will increase in western Oklahoma overnight and move east Wednesday morning.

A cold front will move into central Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon with showers and storms firing up out ahead of it in central Oklahoma. They will move northeast through Wednesday evening.

There is a low threat that some of these storms become severe with damaging wind and small hail.

Stay with News 9, we’ll keep you advised!