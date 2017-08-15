Several UCO Buildings Closed Due To Gas Leak

Three buildings at the University of Central Oklahoma were evacuated Tuesday after a gas leak, the university confirmed.

Nigh University Center, Howell Hall and Math and Computer Science buildings were closed while crews repaired a gas leak.

The university said the offices in the Nigh University Center will reopen Wednesday morning while crews work to fix the gas line.

Offices in the NUC are closed for the day for gas line repairs. We should reopen in the a.m. -- admissions, advisement, financial aid, etc. — UCO Bronchos (@UCOBronchos) August 15, 2017

