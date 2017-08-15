Canadian County Investigators Arrest Man Accused Of Lewd Acts Wi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Canadian County Investigators Arrest Man Accused Of Lewd Acts With Child

By Nazarene Harris, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Indianola man was arrested Saturday as a result of an undercover investigation, Canadian County officials reported.

According to investigators, Justin Fowler, 40, initiated a sexually explicit conversation through social media with an undercover sheriff deputy employee whom Fowler believed was a 14-year-old girl. The conversation included texts and a photo.

Fowler arranged to meet the girl at an Oklahoma City location and was arrested by investigators upon his arrival.

Fowler admitted to knowing the girl was a minor, on intending to have sex with her and to sending the girl the sexually explicit content.

“I’m thrilled we were able to get Fowler off the streets, and into jail where he won’t be able to victimize children,” Canadian County Sheriff, Chris West, said. He urged parents to guard their children’s activity on social media.

Fowler was booked into the Canadian County jail where his bond is $50,000. 

