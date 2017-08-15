Two Small 3-Point Quakes Rumble Along The Oklahoma-Kansas Border

A pair of small earthquakes rattled residents in far northern part of the state, along the Oklahoma-Kansas border, Tuesday.

The first 3.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 12:05 p.m. in northern Harper County, about 148 miles northwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of about 16 miles. The second temblor, also a 3.1 magnitude, struck at 12:13 p.m. just to the northeast of the first quake, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with these quakes.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.