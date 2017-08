The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in Seminole County during the early morning hours of July 29.

Troopers found the body of 26-year-old Coty Rush, of Norman, lying along State Highway 9, shortly after 4:30 a.m. Rush’s body was found about two miles west of Seminole. Investigators believe he was walking eastbound when he was struck by a car.

An investigation is underway and officers encourage anyone with information on what Rush might have been doing that night to call OHP Traffic Homicide Investigators at 866-OHP-TIPS.