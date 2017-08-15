$94k Worth Of Diamonds Stolen From Metro Store, Suspect Sought

An Oklahoma City Diamonds Direct store had nearly $94,000 in diamonds stolen last Thursday. Police said the heist did not happen at the store, the jewels were stolen in route to the store.

Three diamonds were set to arrive at a local Diamonds Direct store from Salt Lake City last week.

“One of the diamonds was about a $36,000 value,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department. “One was valued around $31,000 and the other $26,000. So, all three diamonds were very valuable.”

Investigators said the female suspect was caught on video surveillance at a local FedEx store. According to authorities, the suspect or someone she knows contacted FedEx and had the diamond shipment diverted to a local FedEx store. The suspect was seen walking into the store and standing at the counter, officers said.

“The FedEx location was able to provide us with some great video footage of the woman,” said Morgan. “We are releasing the photos to see if anyone can ID her.”

Officials said she used a fake ID to pick up the jewels and walked out with the diamonds in hand.

“This woman presented a fake ID with the information of the person who was actually supposed to accept the diamonds in the first place,” said Morgan.

Diamonds Direct Vice President of Marketing and Branding, Kelsey Halford Dianchenko responded to the theft with a statement:

“The jewelry industry as a whole is rooted in tradition and trust. Anytime theft occurs within this tight knit community, it hurts all of us. In this particular case, we are working with law enforcement as they investigate FedEx operations. All safety standards were met in terms of our company protocol and the theft in question did not take place in any of our showrooms. As the investigation continues, our commitment to the community and to our customers will be unwavering and we will stay focused on our ultimate goal of providing exceptional quality, value and customer service to our customers and friends in OKC.”

Contact Oklahoma City police Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if you recognize the woman in the photos.