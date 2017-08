Police are searching for a woman who stole $94,000 worth of diamonds last week from a Diamonds Direct store in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to police, the suspect called the jewelry store chain’s shipment division in Salt Lake City and had the diamonds diverted from Diamonds Direct at 5521 N. Penn. Ave. to a metro FedEx, where she then used a fake ID to pick up the diamonds.

Surveillance footage caught the woman and police are working to track her down. They encourage anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 325-7300.