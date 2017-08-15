Oklahoma Sports Hall Of Fame Inducts Class of 2017

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members, Monday, at the Riverwind Showplace Theatre in Norman. The inductees included:

Jeff Bennett (Track) - Three-time NAIAD champion in the decathlon at Oklahoma Christian University. The four-time NAIA All-American still holds OC's records in the 400 hurdles and the decathlon. Inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame in 1976 and the Oklahoma Christian Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. Qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team in 1972, where he placed fourth in the decathlon.

Doug Blubaugh (deceased) (Wrestling) - Three time national wrestling champion at Oklahoma State University. Won two National AAU freestyle titles and gold at the Pan-American Games in 1959, and earned a place on the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team, where he won the gold medal at 160.5 pounds in freestyle. Head coach of the U.S. Team at the 1971 Pan American Games, and was awarded the Wrestling Coach of the Year by the U.S. Wrestling Coaches Foundation.

Reverend William "Bill" Greason (Baseball) - In 1952, Greason broke the Oklahoma City baseball color barrier and became the first African-American member of the Oklahoma City Indians of the Double-A Texas League. Was later acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals of Major League Baseball, where he became the team's second African-American player, first African-American pitcher.

David James (Wrestling) - All-American and two-time national champion wrestler at the University of Central Oklahoma. Ranks second among all college coaches at any level in national championships with 12. James won seven in NCAA Division II, and five in NAIA, and was named national Coach of the Year seven times. DJ coached 48 national champions and 182 All-Americans at UCO.

Bill Krishner (Football) - Two-time All American at University of Oklahoma. Led the country in rushing offense and total offense during Sooners' 1955 and 1956 national titles. Drafted in the third round of the NFL in 1958 by Pittsburgh Steelers. Inaugural Dallas Texans player. All-AFL in 1960 and an AFL Western Division All-Star in 1961 while playing for the Texans.

Bryant "Big Country" Reeves (Basketball) - NCAA All-American at Oklahoma State University. Led the conference in scoring in the 1992-1993 season, and led the conference in rebounding all four years he was at OSU. holds the OSU record for most points scored in a season. Drafted sixth overall, in the first round of the 1995 NBA Draft by the Vancouver Grizzlies. He spent his entire NBA career with the Grizzlies.