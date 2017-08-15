Taliban "Open Letter" To Trump Urges U.S. To Leave Afghanistan - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Taliban "Open Letter" To Trump Urges U.S. To Leave Afghanistan

By Associated Press
Kabul, AFGHANISTAN -

The Taliban have sent an “open letter” to President Donald Trump, reiterating their calls for America to leave Afghanistan after 16 years of war.

In a long and rambling note in English that was sent to journalists on Tuesday by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, the insurgents say Trump recognized the errors of his predecessors by seeking a review of the U.S. strategy for Afghanistan.

Mujahid says Trump should not hand control of the U.S, Afghan policy to the military but rather, announce the withdrawal of U.S. forces — and not an increase in troops as the Trump administration has planned.

The note, which is 1,600 words long, also says a U.S. withdrawal would “truly deliver American troops from harm’s way” and bring about “an end to an inherited war.”

