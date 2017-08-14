OKC Bombing Plot Suspect's Family Speaks Out - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Bombing Plot Suspect's Family Speaks Out

Posted: Updated:
SAYRE, Oklahoma -

Sayre resident June Varnell said she is 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell's great-great aunt. She always called him "Drake."

"He was a sweet little kid," she said. 

She said he was around her house a lot when he was younger, and back then he didn't cause any trouble. But it's been awhile since she's seen him. 

"You just never dream of a kid you see growing up do something like this," she said. "Never would have dreamed it."

Varnell was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to detonate what he thought was a vehicle bomb at the Bancfirst building in downtown Oklahoma City. Court documents outline the conversations Varnell allegedly had with a paid informant and an undercover federal agent about the bombing plans. 

He reportedly said he was "out for blood" and also admitted to holding "III% ideology," which is known as an anti-government movement.

On Facebook, a person identifying himself as the suspect's brother claimed Varnell is schizophrenic. 

Varnell had his first court appearance Monday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

