My 2 Cents: Racial Tensions In This Country Are On High Boil

The melee in Virginia this weekend was unfortunately predictable. Racial tensions in this country have been on a high boil, and by several accounts the white supremacists who were about to hold a rally were ready for a fight, and so were the protesters who came to try to silence them.

The City of Charlottesville knew this was a powder keg, tried to move the rally a mile and a half away, but the ACLU stepped in on behalf of the white supremacists and won them the right to stage their get together in of all places a park called Emancipation Park.

The Virginia Governor blamed the ACLU Monday. They blamed the Governor and City leaders for not being prepared to move in with force and not keeping the two groups away from each other.

Ultimately, a lot of people made mistakes. And no, I don't believe Donald Trump's being elected President emboldened these people, that's like claiming Barack Obama inspired violent African American protests.

Clearly, the pre-planning by law enforcement leaders was lacking and they should have used decisive force at the first sign of violence, but at the root of this was the KKK, the Neo-Nazi's, White Nationalists who wanted to parade their hate in front of whomever they could provoke.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.