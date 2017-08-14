Police Search For Suspect In Newcastle Bank Robbery

Police are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who robbed a Newcastle bank, Monday afternoon.

Authorities say the suspect entered the First United Bank located in the 4900 block of SE 44th St., along State Highway 9, around 3:45 p.m. Once inside, investigators say the suspect demanded cash and indicated that he had a weapon.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’ 9” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a dark polo shirt, jeans and a bandana. Investigators also say the suspect threatened that he had accomplices waiting at employee vehicles.

The teller complied and the suspect took off on foot, with an undisclosed amount of cash, heading west.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, or if you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact the Oklahoma City FBI office at (405) 290-7770. You may be eligible for a reward from the Oklahoma Bankers Association.