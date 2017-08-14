Woodward Detective Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Complaints

A Woodward police detective has been arrested on complaints of child sexual abuse.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested 47-year-old Patrick Gandara on Friday. He was booked into the Ellis County Jail.

The district attorney's office is working to file charges. "The investigation has been lengthy. It was several weeks. It involves multiple jurisdictions," said District Attorney Angela Marsee.

Marsee said Gandara is scheduled to have his first appearance at the Ellis County Courthouse on August 22nd. Charges will likely be filed closer to his court date.

"It will take some time for us to review and make a determination as to what types of charges and how many charges that we want to file," Marsee said.

According to Marsee, Gandara is a longtime law enforcement officer. He was an officer in Arnett, El Paso and in California at one point. He has been with Woodward Police Department since 2013. He served as a detective and was recently promoted to Sergeant in May 2017.

"The nature of the allegations are very serious," said Marsee. She said the Department of Human Services, Ellis County, and OSBI are some of the agencies involved.

Marsee said Gandara is being held in a different jail for his safety. He has been suspended with pay until further notice, per policy of the Woodward Police Department.