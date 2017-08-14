Thunder Releases 2017-18 Schedule

The 2017-18 Thunder schedule released in full on Monday. Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19; that game will be nationally televised on TNT.

New teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George get their first crack at the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Nov. 22 in Chesapeake Energy Arena. George and the Thunder go back to Indiana on Dec. 13.

Oklahoma City will be hooping for the holidays with four home dates from Christmas to New Year’s Eve. The Thunder hosts the Rockets on Christmas, the Mavericks on New Year’s Eve and the Raptors and Bucks in-between.

Billy Donovan’s team is at home against LeBron James and the Cavs on Feb. 13 and then goes directly to Memphis for a Valentine’s Day contest before the All-Star Break. The Thunder’s season resumes in Sacramento on Feb. 22.

They’ll face the Spurs (away, Mar 29), Warriors (home, Apr 3) and Rockets (away, Apr 7) over the final seven games.

Check out the full schedule here.