Showers, Storms Come To An End For Central, SE OK Monday Evening

Shower and storms will come to an end Monday evening in Southeast Oklahoma, while storms may develop shortly in the panhandle.

Central Oklahoma will continue to see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the low 70's Monday evening.

There is a slight chance rain and storms will make it into far Western and Northwest Oklahoma overnight, but chances will increase by Tuesday morning for the same area.

Coverage should expand to the east during Tuesday afternoon. Highs will top out around 90 degrees.c