Showers, Storms Come To An End For Central, SE OK Monday Evening

A Woodward police detective has been arrested on complaints of child sexual abuse.More >>
A Woodward police detective has been arrested on complaints of child sexual abuse.More >>
Shower and storms will come to an end Monday evening in Southeast Oklahoma, while storms may develop shortly in the panhandle.More >>
Shower and storms will come to an end Monday evening in Southeast Oklahoma, while storms may develop shortly in the panhandle.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.