Two Arrested For Pointing Laser At OCPD Helicopter - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Two Arrested For Pointing Laser At OCPD Helicopter

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after one of the men pointed a laser at an Oklahoma City Police Department helicopter Friday. 

According to the police report, one suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, admitted to buying a green laser from a convenient store and pointing it twice at the helicopter flying over TGI Friday's on 4239 NW Expressway.  

Officers inside the helicopter notified a fellow officer near the restaurant. 

Patterson, along with his coworker, 18-year-old David Haws, were questioned and arrested by the ground officer. Both men are employees at the restaurant.  

They were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of violation of the Laser Safety Act.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.