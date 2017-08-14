Two Arrested For Pointing Laser At OCPD Helicopter

Two 18-year-old men were arrested after one of the men pointed a laser at an Oklahoma City Police Department helicopter Friday.

According to the police report, one suspect, 18-year-old Joseph Patterson, admitted to buying a green laser from a convenient store and pointing it twice at the helicopter flying over TGI Friday's on 4239 NW Expressway.

Officers inside the helicopter notified a fellow officer near the restaurant.

Patterson, along with his coworker, 18-year-old David Haws, were questioned and arrested by the ground officer. Both men are employees at the restaurant.