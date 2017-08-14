Police Search for SW OKC Burger King Shooting Suspects

Oklahoma City Police released video, Monday, of a shooting that occurred in early August at a SW OKC Burger King

Around midnight on Aug. 5, two suspects went through the drive thru line of the fast food chain, located near Meridian Avenue and I-40, when a dispute between them and the employee taking their order began.

When the driver emerged from the car, a front-seat-passenger fired a single shot through the drive thru window. The drive-thru worker closed the window moments before the shot was fired and no employees were injured.

Police describe the suspects as a black female driver about 5’ 6” and 170 pounds, and a black male passenger, who could not be seen. The suspects were driving a silver Honda Civic with tinted windows that is a 2010 model or newer.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.