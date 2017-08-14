OKC Police Identify Victims In Sunday's Home Invasion, Seek Info - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Identify Victims In Sunday's Home Invasion, Seek Info On Suspects

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police have identified the two victims in yesterday's early morning home invasion and homicide in a neighborhood near I-44 and SW 15th.

Latasha Paulson, 28, of Oklahoma City, died at the scene from gunshot wounds. 62-year-old Darrell Crockett was also shot but survived. He was treated for his injuries an released.

Police say one suspect entered the home then fled, along with another unknown accomplice. Both men stole a vehicle and drove off, a silver 1991 Ford F-250 pickup with tag number 416GBN and a green 1998 Chevrolet Blazer with tag number 847LKG.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. Anyone who sees either of the vehicles is asked to call 911.

