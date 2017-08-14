Sayre Man Accused Of Plotting To Car Bomb Downtown OKC Bank - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sayre Man Accused Of Plotting To Car Bomb Downtown OKC Bank

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Jerry Drake Varnell Jerry Drake Varnell
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Sayre man was arrested over the weekend, accused of plotting to detonate a car bomb at a downtown Oklahoma City bank.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Jerry Drake Varnell, Saturday morning, in connection to a plot to bomb the BancFirst branch located in the 100 block of N. Broadway Ave.

Varnell was taken into custody around 1 a.m. after he tried to detonate a van, that he thought was rigged with explosives, in the alley next to the bank.

According to a release issued by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Varnell initially wanted to blow up the Federal Reserve Building in Washington D.C. with a similar device used in the 1995 OKC bombing, because investigators say he was upset with the government.

When investigators learned of Varnell’s plot, an undercover agent reached out to him and posed as a person who could assist with the plan, the release stated. Authorities say Varnell talked about the BancFirst building being his target and prepared a social media statement to be posted after the “explosion”.  

Varnell helped the undercover agent assemble the “device” and loaded it onto a van that he believed was stolen, before driving it from El Reno to the alley beside BancFirst. Authorities say Varnell then dialed a cell phone number that he thought would trigger the explosion.

If convicted, authorities say Varnell could face a maximum of 20 years in prison and no less than five years. An initial court appearance has been scheduled for 3 p.m. this afternoon.

BancFirst issued the following statement regarding this incident:

BancFirst has been working cooperatively with the FBI.  At no time were employees, customers or the general public ever in any danger.  We believe our BancFirst downtown Oklahoma City building was a random and convenient selection by the suspect.  There is no further threat or reason for concern.  We take comfort and our company embraces a deep appreciation and admiration for the men and women of the FBI for their diligent and dedicated work in protecting our nation.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
