Edmond Woman Wins New Ford Edge In Best Summer Ever

OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Edmond woman drove away from the News 9 parking lot in a brand new 2017 Ford Edge after she won the Best Summer Ever giveaway.

DeAnna Mitchell and six others were recently named finalists in the summer-long contest and came to News 9 for their final chance to win the new vehicle from Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

The Best Summer Ever contest took place between June 5 to Aug. 4 when News 9 This Morning and News 9 viewers were given a cue to text a keyword. Viewers could also enter by completing a form at their local Ford dealer, completing a form online or submitting a photo. Winners were selected by random number generator.

The seven finalists each chose a number out of a fish bowl that corresponded with a gift bag on table and once they drew a number, they stood behind the gift bag. Then, they opened their bags at the same time and one bag held the winning license plate.

The other finalists, Mark Poulter of Moore, Jane Todd of Tuttle, Debbie Waggoner of Oklahoma City, Carri Roegiers of Edmond, Lee Bixler of Edmond, and Leigha McCain of Oklahoma City, all received consolation prizes of $1,000 gift certificates from Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

