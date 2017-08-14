OKC Gas Prices Fall 2.3 Cents Over Past Week

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week,averaging $2.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.

The national average has remained the same in the last week to $2.34/g; an increase of 9.8 cents per gallon higher than last month. The statewide average is $2.11/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week.

"For the fourth straight week gasoline prices have risen, pushing the national average this week to its highest level of the summer so far," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "There are some signs, however, that we may be nearing a short-term peak as the climb in gasoline prices has begun to slow.

