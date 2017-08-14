OKC Gas Prices Fall 2.3 Cents Over Past Week - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Gas Prices Fall 2.3 Cents Over Past Week

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Average retail gasoline prices in Oklahoma City have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week,averaging $2.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 669 gas outlets in Oklahoma City.

The national average has remained the same in the last week to $2.34/g; an increase of 9.8 cents per gallon higher than last month. The statewide average is $2.11/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week. 

"For the fourth straight week gasoline prices have risen, pushing the national average this week to its highest level of the summer so far," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "There are some signs, however, that we may be nearing a short-term peak as the climb in gasoline prices has begun to slow. 

For live fuel price averages, visit Fuel Insights, Gas Buddy 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
