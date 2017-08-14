Edmond Getting New City Buses Today - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Getting New City Buses Today

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Edmond's CityLink public transportation service is expecting the delivery of two new buses and two new minivans today.

According to NewsOK, the city will receive the new 22-passenger buses and minivans to be used for paratransit service to help people with disabilities, accommodating two wheelchairs and three people.

A spokesperson for Edmond Public Transit says the new buses are expected to cut maintenance costs in half.

The new buses should be in service by the end of August or early September.

