Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: August 13, 2017

By Alexis Embry, News9.com
This week on the Blitz with Dean Blevins and John Holcomb:

-The latest on the Cowboy's first fall scrimmage. Head Coach Mike Gundy praised the defense and addressed positions which still need to be decided as the team hits the halfway point of camp. 

-Viewer Question of the Week: "What impact do you think Dimitri Flowers will have with the Sooners this season?"

-Dean and John discuss the recent speculation regarding OSU WR James Washington's health, and what that means for the Cowboys. 

-Thunder announce last week Patrick Patterson underwent a successful knee procedure and will be out 6-8 weeks.

-Three dates for upcoming Thunder season released. The Thunder's Christmas match is also set.

-Tour OU Football's new 132,000 sq. ft. complex 

