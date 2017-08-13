Hundreds Gathered At State Capitol In Solidarity Of Charlottesville, Virginia

Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday night at the state Capitol for a rally to show solidarity for Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally was organized a few hours before the event started and organizers said they were surprised by the turnout.

"Oklahoma, after having gone through the bombing of the Murrah Building and the acts of Timothy McVeigh and his white supremacy, this brings it really home to us. It's personal to us because we've lost many lives and we don't want to see that trend happen in the U.S.," said Beverly Tuberville of Indivisible Oklahoma.

Similar rally were held across the state in Stillwater, Ada and Tulsa as well as other cities across the country.