Hundreds Gathered At State Capitol In Solidarity Of Charlottesvi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hundreds Gathered At State Capitol In Solidarity Of Charlottesville, Virginia

Posted: Updated:
Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday night at the state Capitol for a rally to show solidarity for Charlottesville, Virginia. Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday night at the state Capitol for a rally to show solidarity for Charlottesville, Virginia.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday night at the state Capitol for a rally to show solidarity for Charlottesville, Virginia. 

The rally was organized a few hours before the event started and organizers said they were surprised by the turnout. 

"Oklahoma, after having gone through the bombing of the Murrah Building and the acts of Timothy McVeigh and his white supremacy, this brings it really home to us. It's personal to us because we've lost many lives and we don't want to see that trend happen in the U.S.," said Beverly Tuberville of Indivisible Oklahoma.

Similar rally were held across the state in Stillwater, Ada and Tulsa as well as other cities across the country.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.