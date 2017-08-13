Suspects Kill One Woman, Shoot Another Man In SW OKC Home Invasion

A home invasion in southwest Oklahoma City turned into a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. One woman died and a man is recovering from his injuries.

Police said they are searching for three suspects, but could not give any further descriptions. People who live at the South Grand Boulevard home, though, say the men were looking for money.

A witness, who goes by the nickname Mama Stockyards, said she was in her bedroom at the home when the men burst in.

“Some gentlemen nobody knew came in, tried to rob everybody, but we’re broke and we ain’t got no money,” said Stockyards. “He shot her.”

She said the victim, a woman named Tasha who was about 30 years old, did not survive.

“She was a good girl,” Stockyards said. “She was trying to get her own home. She was working hard. She loved her children.”

A man who lives at the house was also shot, but he is now out of the hospital and resting at home.

“That person is a strong person, and he is one of the best men in Oklahoma City, and he did not deserve this,” Stockyards said.

A neighbor said the area is ripe with drug activity, and fears the violence is taking over.

Stockyards admits she now fears for her own life, but says she and others who do not have a permanent address wind up in houses like this because there are not enough shelter beds for women who need help.

“The girls don’t have a safe place to go,” she said. “She comes here, gets a shower, does laundry, eats, then back out on the street.”

Although Stockyards said the thieves did not get away with much money, they did steal two vehicles, which she describes as a gray pickup truck and a green Chevrolet Trailblazer with dealer tags.

“My Blazer was not worth her life,” she said. “You could have just took it. You didn’t have to kill nobody.”

Stockyards said her goal now is to sell one million light-up roses to raise money to build a women's shelter and give back to Tasha's family. She also plans to open a memorial fund to pay for funeral expenses.

If you have any information about this crime, call police.