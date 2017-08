Police are searching for multiple suspects after a deadly home invasion in SW Oklahoma City.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home near Southwest 19th and Grand Boulevard. They discovered both a female and male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman died and the man was transported to a local hospital. Their names have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and police also told News 9 the suspects stole two pickups from the property.