OHP Says Alcohol Involved In Fatal Payne County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash in Payne County.

According to the report, a car driven by 30-year-old Christopher Tucker, of Yukon, slammed into the back of a pickup on HWY 51 west of Stillwater. The pickup then slammed into a tree.

A passenger in the truck, 81-year-old Phyllis Sams, died at the scene.

Investigators say the crash was due to inattention and they smelled alcohol in Tucker's car.

The report didn’t mention an arrest.

