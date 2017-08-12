OHP Says Alcohol Involved In Fatal Payne County Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OHP Says Alcohol Involved In Fatal Payne County Crash

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash in Payne County.

According to the report, a car driven by 30-year-old Christopher Tucker, of Yukon, slammed into the back of a pickup on HWY 51 west of Stillwater. The pickup then slammed into a tree.

A passenger in the truck, 81-year-old Phyllis Sams, died at the scene.

Investigators say the crash was due to inattention and they smelled alcohol in Tucker's car.

The report didn’t mention an arrest.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more on this as it becomes available.

