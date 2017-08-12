OKC Bar Fight Ends In Double Stabbing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Bar Fight Ends In Double Stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bar fight ended with two people getting stabbed late Friday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the call at Twin Peaks, near Memorial and May.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

At this time, the names of those involved in the incident have not been released. And the condition of the victims is unknown. 

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available. 

