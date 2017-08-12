OKC Bar Fight Ends In Double Stabbing

A bar fight ended with two people getting stabbed late Friday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the call at Twin Peaks, near Memorial and May.

Police say a man was arrested at the scene.

At this time, the names of those involved in the incident have not been released. And the condition of the victims is unknown.

