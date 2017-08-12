OSBI Agents Arrest Suspect For Chickasha Homicide

Special agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Chickasha man.

According to OSBI, just before midnight, agents arrested 28-year-old Steve Lail, Jr. at his home near Blanchard for the murder of 45-year-old Dan Beal, III.

Beal was found dead inside his home earlier this week.

OSBI says they are still trying to determine the motive for the murder.

