1982 OKC Murder Suspect To Stand Trial

A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35 years later.

Raul Sierra is accused of gunning down a Cuban immigrant in Oklahoma City in 1982.

Sierra wasn't arrested until last year when a special agent with the OSBI decided to pour back over the case and test D-N-A evidence.

Friday, Raul Sierra sat in court and listened to a judge's ruling and learned there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

At the time of the crime, in 1982 Sierra was a young man, who according to witness testimony was "hell bent" on killing Wilfredo Roberto Matos Osorio. According to witnesses the two had become acquainted through the selling and distribution of drugs.

A witness told investigators while at a home in Oklahoma City, Sierra became enraged after learning Osorio had allegedly raped his wife, and had also attempted to rape a friend. The witness said as Osorio laid passed out on a couch Sierra conspired with another man to shoot and kill him.

Other witnesses said they heard gunfire and later saw Sierra covered in what appeared to be "blood and guts."

Osorio's body was found near a bridge in Pottawatomie County. He had a large shotgun wound to the head and had also been shot in the chest.

Sierra will remain in the Oklahoma County Jail. Friday, a judge denied bond.

When this case was reopened, the agent found three people close to the case had died, including the second person implicated in the murder.