1982 OKC Murder Suspect To Stand Trial - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1982 OKC Murder Suspect To Stand Trial

Posted: Updated:
By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
Connect
A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35-years later. A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35-years later.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man accused of murder will have to answer for the crime, 35 years later.

Raul Sierra is accused of gunning down a Cuban immigrant in Oklahoma City in 1982.

Sierra wasn't arrested until last year when a special agent with the OSBI decided to pour back over the case and test D-N-A evidence.

Friday, Raul Sierra sat in court and listened to a judge's ruling and learned there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

At the time of the crime, in 1982 Sierra was a young man, who according to witness testimony was "hell bent" on killing Wilfredo Roberto Matos Osorio. According to witnesses the two had become acquainted through the selling and distribution of drugs.

A witness told investigators while at a home in Oklahoma City, Sierra became enraged after learning Osorio had allegedly raped his wife, and had also attempted to rape a friend. The witness said as Osorio laid passed out on a couch Sierra conspired with another man to shoot and kill him.

Other witnesses said they heard gunfire and later saw Sierra covered in what appeared to be "blood and guts."

Osorio's body was found near a bridge in Pottawatomie County. He had a large shotgun wound to the head and had also been shot in the chest.

Sierra will remain in the Oklahoma County Jail. Friday, a judge denied bond.

When this case was reopened, the agent found three people close to the case had died, including the second person implicated in the murder.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.