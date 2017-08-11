Local Reaction After President Trump Warns Of U.S. Retaliation A - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Local Reaction After President Trump Warns Of U.S. Retaliation Against N. Korea

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

President Trump’s tough talk aimed at North Korea could be dangerous, according to a professor at the University of Central Oklahoma. 

Dr. Louis Furmanski chairs UCO’s Political Science Department, and specializes in International Relations. He says while he expects cooler heads to prevail when it comes to President Trump’s verbal sparring with North Korea and its Dictator Kim Jong Un, there’s still some risk involved.

“It’s very dangerous, very dangerous. This isn’t’ just some run of the mill ten pot dictator, the man has nuclear weapons, and he has the means to use them,” he said.

Dr. Furmanski says one thing that should really be cause for alarm is if the U.S. starts pulling military families out of South Korea.

