Silver Alert Issued For Missing 72-Year-Old Edmond Man

72-year-old Jerry Hanger was last seen at his home Friday, August 11.

The Edmond Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Friday evening.

According to police, Jerry Hanger was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, at his home on 1325 Copperfield Drive. Police believe he left on foot.

Hanger is described as a white male, standing at 5’7”, and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray button-up shirt and dark gray sweatpants.

Police are concerned for Hanger’s whereabouts because he has been diagnosed with Dementia.