Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 72-Year-Old Edmond Man

NEWS

Silver Alert Canceled For Missing 72-Year-Old Edmond Man

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
72-year-old Jerry Hanger was last seen at his home Friday, August 11. 72-year-old Jerry Hanger was last seen at his home Friday, August 11.
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Edmond Police Department has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man Friday evening.

According to police, Jerry Hanger was located Friday evening after being reported missing since early Friday morning. 

Police were concerned for Hanger’s whereabouts because he suffers from Dementia. 

