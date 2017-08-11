Former The Village Church Worker Facing Seven Charges

Johnnie Lee Moore, 55, is facing seven charges including three counts of indecent or lewd acts on a child under 16, three counts of stalking, and one count of loitering around a residence to watch occupants.

The first police report was filed with The Village Police Department on April 10. Parents notified authorities that their 9-year-old daughter was “scared to go to church.”

The father told News 9 that Moore worked as a security guard at Village Baptist Church for a very long time. Documents show he allegedly touched the girl's bottom twice and her chest once over her clothing. The child told officers that Moore would find her in rooms alone and ask her for hugs.

Two other children at the church told investigators that they were inappropriately contacted by the suspect as well. In early-May, News 9 reported that police were searching for Moore. He was eventually arrested and bailed out of jail.

On July 25, Moore was arrested again. There were several incidents reported. One person reported that Moore allegedly followed a family outside of the Oklahoma City Public Library and made a comment about the family's children.

The other complainants came from Moore’s new place of residence. One woman reported to police that Moore was filming her three minor daughters at the pool. Another resident reported that she “saw Johnnie coming out the bushes” as she felt someone watching her. Two sisters living at the apartment complex also told officers that Moore followed them into the laundry room.

News 9 reached out to the suspect’s attorney, but did not hear back from her at the time of this publication.

Johnnie Lee Moore is due in court on Tuesday for his preliminary hearing conference.