Mustang Based Tate Publishing Faces New Lawsuit

Mustang-based Tate Publishing is facing a new lawsuit amid the owners' criminal charges for failing to produce books and royalty checks, and holding original files for those manuscripts hostage after the business closed.

The daughter of late author Valerie Arnold has now filed a separate lawsuit for $428,000, alleging the same complaints. To date, the Oklahoma Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit has received more than 1,500 complaints.

