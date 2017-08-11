OSBI Investigating Chickasha Man's Death

Investigators with the OSBI are looking into the death of a Chickasha man. The body of 45-year-old Dan Beal was found Thursday night.
Neighbors said they heard several shots fired in the home.
Aaron Brilbeck News9 will have the complete story tonight on News 9 at 6 p.m.
