Norman Police Arrest Father, Son For Armed Burglary

Norman Police arrested a father and son after an early morning robbery at a Walgreens at Flood and Main.

Police say three male suspects jumped over the counters to take money from the registers and medications from the pharmacy.

Police arrived on the scene early enough to catch two of the suspects, identified as Roderick Guidry Senior and his son Roderick Junior. According to the FBI both men were also wanted in robberies out of Texas.

The third suspect is still in the wind.

The investigation is ongoing.