Yukon PD Investigate Officer Involved Shooting - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Yukon PD Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

Police are investigating an officer-shots fired call in Yukon, Friday morning.

According to City of Yukon representatives, officers attempted to stop a male driver in a parking lot around 1:47 a.m. Officers said the suspect refused to stop, and reversed into a squad car twice. An officer used a patrol rifle and shot at the suspect's car. The suspect was taken into police custody. 

Officer involved shootings are rare, in fact since the time I've been here this is the first one I've seen, so definitely a rare occurrence in Yukon. -Jenna Robertson, City of Yukon Police 

No injuries were reported. 

OSBI will conduct an investigation. 

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information. 

