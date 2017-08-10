Severe Storms Cause Damage In Kingfisher County

Thursday’s first wave of severe storms bringing hail and high winds, left a path of damage in Kingfisher County.

Residents in Loyal, Oklahoma told News 9 just as fast as the storm came, it went.

But that's all it took to rip a barn from its foundation, and for a large tree to fall on a Charlie Waters house.

And while Waters is not sure how much damage it did, he’s thankful it wasn’t worse and that his horses were spared.

One home owner, who didn't want to go on camera, said she heard a lot of wind and then rain. When it was over, she peaked outside and could see her car that had been parked inside her barn. That’s when she realized it was still there, but that her new barn was gone. Its roof and walls cast aside.

Powerful winds also managed to topple over a power pole behind the barn. Power crews are expected to return late Thursday night or early Friday morning. In the meantime, back-up generators are keeping the lights turned on.