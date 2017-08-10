OCSO Sergeant Becomes U.S. Citizen - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OCSO Sergeant Becomes U.S. Citizen

Posted: Updated:
A sergeant with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, originally from Nigeria, is celebrating a life-changing milestone. A sergeant with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, originally from Nigeria, is celebrating a life-changing milestone.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Sergeant Kayode Atoki is a senior detention officer at the Oklahoma County Jail.

“What I do is make sure the inmates are OK in their cells, they get their recreation, they get fed, get their medical,” he explained.

Living in Oklahoma, he's more than 6,000 miles from his home country. Sgt. Atoki was born and raised in Nigeria.

“There’s a way people see the United States. And people from the United States don’t know that, but people see the United States way high here,” he gestured.

Across the Atlantic, he was working as an architect. And at a mutual friend's wedding in Nigeria, he met Bola, who was visiting from Oklahoma City.

“She is the best I could ever have. She is awesome,” he told News 9.

Eventually, they became engaged and Sgt. Atoki came to the US.

“I moved here for love,” he said.

In 2012, they were married.

Then, Sgt. Atoki made a career change and got a job with the Oklahoma Count Sheriff's Office, where his wife also works.

“I always strive every day to the job better, to be a better person,” he said.

After years of working to become a US citizen, this week that process was complete and Sgt. Atoki took the oath.

“I’m really proud of it. It takes a lot to be a citizen of the United States,” he said. “It’s the greatest country in the world.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.