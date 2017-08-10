Hitchcock Clerk Speaks Out About Civil Rights Lawsuit

The small-town clerk suing Blaine Co. spoke out about the alleged threats and harassment he suffered before filing a federal lawsuit, alleging his civil rights were violated.

Inside the suit, Randy Gamel-Medler details numerous instances of threatening encounters with neighbors in the town of Hitchcock. Those encounters included an alleged sign posted in town calling him an “f****** queer. Also, another after a woman allegedly told him she was” going to grab [his] little boy...rip his n***** head off and s*** down his throat.

The alleged threats have left their mark on Gamel-Medler’s 7-year-old son Xavien.

“When they said they would kill me,” Xavian said quietly during an interview on Thursday after being asked about how he felt after the encounters. “Scared,” he replied.

“This isn't the 50’s this is 2017,” Randy said. “If there's a map in Oklahoma that the legislature has put out that says where gay and black people can live then we need to get more copies, because I never saw copies of that map.”

Gamel-Medler said he tried to file reports with Blaine Co. Sheriff's Office but he was turned away and instead, given a warning from a friendly deputy.

“He said 'Randy these people are going to kill you, they're going to kill your son and they're going to burn your house to the ground,'” said Gamel-Medler.

A few days later, it happened.

The home burnt to the ground after Gamel-Medler heard glass breaking near the garage. He said he called the sheriff’s office thinking it was an attempted burglary, but instead, it would be the demise of what was supposed to be a retirement home for the family.

Allegations in the suit say the local fire department stood and watched, along with several neighbors and the mayor, who sat across the street, watching the blaze from a lawn chair.

Hitchcock mayor Rick Edsall denies all of it. He told News 9 on Aug. 6, that the town and its population of nearly 100 isn't hateful. He said Gamel-Medler had been a trouble maker from the beginning. Edsall did not return question for comment on Thursday.

Gamel-Medler, however, said he is sticking to his story, saying it's not about a home but whether Oklahoma can be a home to everyone.

“I will tell them, yes I'm gay and yes my son is black and by God Oklahoma belongs to us too.”